InvestDigital Hits One Day Volume of $57,035.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $45,776.15 and approximately $57,035.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007731 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,662,142 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.