Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

Several brokerages have commented on CPA. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE CPA traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.51. Copa has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at $146,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 7.6% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

