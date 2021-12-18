Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.43. 2,980,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,280. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. Rambus has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.60.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

