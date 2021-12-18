$41.80 Million in Sales Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to report sales of $41.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.61 million to $44.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $179.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.82 million to $189.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. 32,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,522. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $440,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

