Nerve Finance (NRV) One Day Volume Hits $481,943.00

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $481,943.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

