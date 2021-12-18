Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Increases By 38.8%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,061,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,733,004,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,636. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

