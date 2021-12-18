Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) PT at $12.99

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.99.

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,874,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

