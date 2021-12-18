Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 56 ($0.74).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($89,821.12).

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 46.16 ($0.61). The stock had a trading volume of 242,168,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,561,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.77. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The firm has a market cap of £32.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1.88.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

