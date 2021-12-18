Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,955,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.68.

Equifax stock traded down $13.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,425. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.53. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

