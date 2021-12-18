$14.34 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce $14.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.41 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $58.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.03 million to $58.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $61.33 million to $62.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.23. 102,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,733. The company has a market cap of $385.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

