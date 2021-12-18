Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock worth $6,463,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after acquiring an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 456,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380,438 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 3,192,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,630. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

