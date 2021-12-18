Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $182.83 and a 1-year high of $312.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.38.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

