Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BGX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

