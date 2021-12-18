Decisionpoint Systems Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 20th (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, December 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 20th.

Decisionpoint Systems stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.11.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.