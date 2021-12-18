Analyzing Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) & Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Enel Generación Chile alerts:

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Algonquin Power & Utilities 27.18% 7.32% 2.86%

42.0% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 4 6 0 2.60

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.68 billion 5.58 $782.46 million $0.97 14.35

Algonquin Power & Utilities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Enel Generación Chile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission operations in the United States and Canada. The Renewable Energy Group segment owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets in North America and internationally. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generación Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generación Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.