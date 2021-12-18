Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 2,188,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,172. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

