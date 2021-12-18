Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Decreases By 36.1%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

Shares of MONOY stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.22.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.