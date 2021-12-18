Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in November

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS PLRTF remained flat at $$0.22 on Friday. 53,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,017. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
