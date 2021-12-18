American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $244,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,330,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,580,805. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.