Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

