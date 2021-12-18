Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $121.00. 458,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,358. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average of $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

