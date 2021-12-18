Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($6.81).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Darren S. Cline acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ PYXS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.