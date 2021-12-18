Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.51 Million

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce $197.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.54 million and the highest is $199.00 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $180.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,024 shares of company stock worth $7,495,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.24. 1,247,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,220. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.29.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.