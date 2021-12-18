Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce $197.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.54 million and the highest is $199.00 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $180.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,024 shares of company stock worth $7,495,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.24. 1,247,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,220. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.29.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

