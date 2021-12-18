$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

URI traded down $5.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.33. 1,147,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,233. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.18.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

