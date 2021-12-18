American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 1,607,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Lithium in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get American Lithium alerts:

OTCMKTS:LIACF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.24. 337,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,451. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. American Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.