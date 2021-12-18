Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Tops $0.23

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $742,942.44 and $46.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,715.58 or 0.99581812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00277489 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.56 or 0.00436051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00140162 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

