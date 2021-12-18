PIVX (PIVX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $348,843.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $36.55 million and approximately $348,843.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 129.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008120 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,825,789 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

