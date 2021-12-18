Short Interest in Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Drops By 37.0%

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invictus MD Strategies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of licensed cannabis producers. Its activities include the cultivation and provision of cannabis products for medical use. The company was founded by Dan Kriznic on February 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

