Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,357. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

