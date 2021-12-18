American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $51.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. 1,831,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 428.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.