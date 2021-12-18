Nyzo Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $54,504.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.44 or 0.08409571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00077456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,714.99 or 0.99723074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

