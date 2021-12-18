Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of JEF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. 4,801,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,942. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
