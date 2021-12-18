Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. 4,801,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,942. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.