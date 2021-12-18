Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Rises By 45.0%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 842,700 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 581,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.8 days.

Shares of IVSBF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. Investor AB has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

