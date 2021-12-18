Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SBR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,992. The stock has a market cap of $588.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.74. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 133.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

