Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 1,224,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,615. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.85.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.