Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.95.
APRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.
In other news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,460 shares of company stock worth $517,211. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of APRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 971,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.06. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $28.39.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
