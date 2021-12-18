Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

APRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,460 shares of company stock worth $517,211. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 971,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.06. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

