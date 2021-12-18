SafeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $13.15 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $33,337.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,642.64 or 0.99568617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00048986 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00278502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.00438727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00140540 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009739 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

