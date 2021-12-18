Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $24.94. 918,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,178. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 226.73 and a beta of 0.61. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Materialise’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 25.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 226,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

