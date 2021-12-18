DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in November

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DSDVY traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.53. 22,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80.
DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile
DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.