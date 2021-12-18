Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declines By 40.0%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 3,023,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,501. Unilever has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

