Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$5.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.88. The stock has a market cap of C$831.99 million and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$5.44.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

