Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,743. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.71.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.