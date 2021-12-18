Fear NFTs (FEAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.22 or 0.08456280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,892.49 or 1.00053950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs



