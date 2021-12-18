$1.14 EPS Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.17. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT traded up $10.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.83. 9,661,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.45. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $136.42 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Fortinet by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

