Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 43.4% in November

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the November 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 152,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,581. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.