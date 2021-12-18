Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.71). Outset Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $64,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $779,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,870 shares of company stock worth $7,418,111 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.55.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

