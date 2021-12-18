Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. Healthpeak Properties also posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,803,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. 5,295,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,847. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.