VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.93. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.90% and a return on equity of 37.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.02%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.