Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Decreases By 44.2%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the November 15th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 7,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Filo Mining in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

