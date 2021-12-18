The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $42.25 Average PT from Brokerages

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

RMR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 147,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,750. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.67. The RMR Group has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

